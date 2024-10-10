Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $281,097.18.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.62.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

