Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

BKSC stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Bank of South Carolina Increases Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.