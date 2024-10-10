AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$19.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Price Performance

AutoCanada stock opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.46. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$368.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.47 per share, with a total value of C$420,900.96. In related news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,900.96. Insiders have bought 124,500 shares of company stock worth $1,852,256 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.