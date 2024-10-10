Angling Direct’s (ANG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 57 ($0.75) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Angling Direct Price Performance
Shares of LON ANG opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of £29.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.49. Angling Direct has a 12-month low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 45 ($0.59).
Angling Direct Company Profile
