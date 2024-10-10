Angling Direct’s (ANG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 57 ($0.75) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON ANG opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of £29.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.49. Angling Direct has a 12-month low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

