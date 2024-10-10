Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMADY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

