Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

TSE AQN opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4865591 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

