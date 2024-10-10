Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $314.09 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $318.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,552,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

