Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Advantest Price Performance
ATEYY stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Advantest has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $52.17.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advantest will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
