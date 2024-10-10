Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.