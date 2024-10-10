ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 16,516 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 16,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $363,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Trading Up 1.2 %

ACMR stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.