ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 16,516 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 16,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $363,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ACM Research Trading Up 1.2 %
ACMR stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.52.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
