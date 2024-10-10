Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 768,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,477. The company has a market capitalization of $293.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.99. Accolade has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.