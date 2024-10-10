Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
THQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 53,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $22.24.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
