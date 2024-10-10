Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 97,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,132. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.