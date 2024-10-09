Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,424.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $62.93 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

