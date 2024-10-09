Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

