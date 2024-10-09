Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 9th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $261.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

