Universal Co. (UVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

About Universal

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

