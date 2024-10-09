United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after buying an additional 321,020 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 587,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 237,496 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 407,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.