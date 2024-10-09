UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $50.47 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,636,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

