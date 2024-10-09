Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $99.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

