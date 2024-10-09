TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

