Timothy J. Donahue Sells 7,500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,119,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crown by 36.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 11,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

