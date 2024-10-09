The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Detroit Legal News Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRL opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Detroit Legal News has a 1-year low of $305.00 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.87.
About Detroit Legal News
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Detroit Legal News
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.