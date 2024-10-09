Tesco PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tesco Stock Up 0.1 %

TSCO stock opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.72) on Wednesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 268.70 ($3.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 373.90 ($4.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The stock has a market cap of £24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,441.60, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 350 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.81.

Get Tesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.