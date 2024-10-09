StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

NYSE TEL opened at $145.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

