Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $89.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

KTB stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 53.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.