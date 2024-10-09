StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 190.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

