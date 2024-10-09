Stephens Downgrades Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Equal Weight

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.78. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 112,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 21.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 499.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 38.7% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,760,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 770,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

