Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $55.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $2,065,058. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

