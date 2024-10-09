SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Financial Review

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and SilverCrest Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.50 SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.54 $116.72 million $0.83 11.76

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SilverCrest Metals. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Mining and SilverCrest Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Osisko Mining presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Osisko Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

