Richard Henry Linton Sells 35,800 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$37.06 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.78.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

