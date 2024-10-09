Reviewing Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) and Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Purple Biotech and Incannex Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Incannex Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Purple Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.13%. Given Purple Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech N/A N/A -$19.88 million ($0.81) -5.10 Incannex Healthcare $12,000.00 8,252.40 -$13.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Purple Biotech and Incannex Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Incannex Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 8.15, indicating that its share price is 715% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -59.58% -48.06% Incannex Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Incannex Healthcare beats Purple Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

