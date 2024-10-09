Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $312.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

