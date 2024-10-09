PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PNF stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

