PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAXS stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

