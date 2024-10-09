Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE PSBD opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 64.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSBD. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $9,713,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

