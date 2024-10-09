Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) versus Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Novavax 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.70%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.59%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.68% -56.10% Novavax -29.80% N/A -17.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Novavax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -2.82 Novavax $560.34 million 3.27 -$545.06 million ($3.17) -4.11

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics



Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

