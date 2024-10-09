Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LCID stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lucid Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

