Lincoln National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.