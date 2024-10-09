LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 457,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

