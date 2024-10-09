Judges Scientific plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 29.70 (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 9,700 ($126.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £644.08 million, a PE ratio of 5,073.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($95.54) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($160.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £105.96.

In other news, insider David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £600,000 ($785,237.53). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £110 ($143.96) per share, with a total value of £440 ($575.84). Also, insider David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £600,000 ($785,237.53). 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JDG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £124 ($162.28) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($160.06) target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

