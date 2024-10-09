JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $157.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

