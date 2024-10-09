John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
HPS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.