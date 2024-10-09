John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

HPS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

