Joanna R. Williamson Buys 753 Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) CFO Joanna R. Williamson purchased 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $16,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at $16,566. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

