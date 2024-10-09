Joanna R. Williamson Buys 753 Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) CFO Joanna R. Williamson purchased 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $16,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at $16,566. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
About Chain Bridge Bancorp
