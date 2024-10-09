Jeanna Steele Sells 2,624 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $42,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $42,968.11.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64.

Sunrun stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sunrun by 229.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 38.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,123,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 37.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

