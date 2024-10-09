Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $126,750.96 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $126,750.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,378,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,916,557.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Semrush Stock Performance
Semrush stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semrush
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Semrush
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- About the Markup Calculator
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.