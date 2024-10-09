Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $126,750.96 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $126,750.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,378,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,916,557.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

Semrush stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

