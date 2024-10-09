Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Ichor by 134.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 99.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

