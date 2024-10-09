Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE GCG traded down C$0.64 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$39.41 and a 12-month high of C$52.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.89.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.16 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.1806002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guardian Capital Group

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.