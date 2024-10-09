GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.