General Mills, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

